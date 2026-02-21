 Vashi's Only Dog Park Falls Into Disrepair: Rusted Equipment And Hazards Spark Outrage Among Pet Owners
The only dedicated dog park in Vashi’s Sector 8 has reportedly deteriorated, with rusted agility equipment, broken planks and exposed sharp edges posing risks to pets. Residents have blamed poor maintenance by NMMC and demanded urgent repairs to restore safety at the publicly funded facility.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
The only dedicated dog park in Vashi, located in Sector 8, has reportedly fallen into severe disrepair, prompting concern and anger among pet owners and animal lovers. | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: The only dedicated dog park in Vashi, located in Sector 8, has reportedly fallen into severe disrepair, prompting concern and anger among pet owners and animal lovers.

Public Funds Waste Questioned

Developed with public funds running into lakhs of rupees, the facility is now being described by residents as unsafe and hazardous for pets.

Visitors to the park have pointed out that the agility equipment installed for dogs’ exercise is heavily rusted. Several wooden planks are broken, iron structures have loosened, and sharp edges are exposed, posing a serious risk of injury to animals using the space. Pet owners allege that the lack of regular maintenance by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has turned what was once a well-appreciated initiative into a potential danger zone.

article-image

Residents Demand Accountability

Residents have questioned the civic administration’s upkeep of the park, stating that taxpayers’ money was invested in creating the facility and that proper maintenance is essential to ensure safety. Many have demanded immediate repairs and routine inspections to prevent accidents.

Animal lovers in the city have urged the authorities to take swift corrective action and restore the park to a safe and functional condition, emphasizing that the well-being of voiceless animals must not be overlooked.

