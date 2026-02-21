Navi Mumbai Residents Stage Massive Protest At NMMC, Demand Relocation Of Hospital To Save Belapur Playground

Hundreds of villagers, local residents, ‘Bhumiputras’, sports enthusiasts, and environmental activists gathered at the headquarters of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Monday. | AI

Hundreds of villagers, local residents, ‘Bhumiputras’, sports enthusiasts, and environmental activists gathered at the headquarters of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Monday, raising strong slogans of “Save the Playground” to oppose the proposed construction of a Super Specialty Hospital on the playground at Belapur Sector 15-A.

Protest Coincides with Civic Body Meeting

The protest coincided with the General Body Meeting of the civic body, during which the issue was discussed. The proposal to construct the hospital on the playground was reportedly approved during the administrative period, triggering widespread resentment among citizens. Demonstrators voiced their concern that the decision would deprive children and youth of one of the few open recreational spaces in the area.

Protesters clarified that they are not opposing the construction of a hospital. Instead, they demanded that the project be shifted to an alternative available plot in Belapur or Nerul without sacrificing the existing playground. Citizens also expressed dissatisfaction over alleged changes made to the playground’s reservation status in the Municipal Corporation’s development plan.

Environmental Concerns Raised by Activists

Environmental concerns were also raised during the protest. Residents pointed out that the playground is located near a flamingo habitat and emphasized the need to consider Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms before undertaking any construction activity. They stressed that open spaces and playgrounds are crucial for children’s physical and mental well-being, especially in the midst of rapid urbanization and increasing concrete development.

Following discussions in the General Body Meeting, a delegation of villagers submitted a memorandum to the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Municipal Commissioner, Group Leaders, Leader of Opposition, and corporators, urging them to support the relocation of the proposed hospital and preserve the playground.

