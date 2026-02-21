Badlapur Shocker: Illegal Human Egg Sale Racket Busted, Three Women Arrested For Exploiting Donors

In a shocking revelation, the Badlapur East Police Station have busted an alleged illegal human egg sale racket operating from a residential premises in the Joweli area of Badlapur. | File Pic (Representational Image)

Badlapur: In a shocking revelation, the Badlapur East Police Station have busted an alleged illegal human egg sale racket operating from a residential premises in the Joweli area of Badlapur. Three women have been arrested for allegedly luring economically vulnerable women with money and facilitating the illegal extraction and sale of their ova (human eggs).

The accused have been identified as Sulakshana Gadekar (44), Ashwini Chabukswar (29), and Manjusha Wankhede (46). A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the law.

Racket Operated from Residential Premises

According to police officials, the racket was allegedly being run from Gadekar’s residence in the Nano City building in Joweli, Badlapur East. The matter came to light after a victim approached Dr Jyotsna Sawant, Chief Medical Officer of Badlapur Sub District Hospital and disclosed details about the illegal activities.

Acting on the tip-off, the Badlapur East police along with a medical team led by Dr Sawant, conducted a joint raid on Wednesday. During the operation, officials reportedly recovered incriminating material from the accused’s mobile phone, including photographs of hormone injections used to stimulate egg production, sonography images, fake affidavits prepared under fictitious names, forged documents, and evidence of financial transactions.

Police sources said the accused allegedly persuaded needy women to repeatedly act as egg donors, leading to physical exploitation under the guise of medical procedures.

Women Paid Rs 25,000–30,000 Per Procedure

Investigators suspect that more than 20 women may have been used in the racket. During the probe it emerged that each woman was allegedly paid between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 per procedure.

The racket is believed to have initially operated in Wangani before being shifted to Badlapur a few days ago. Officials said the operation involved substantial financial transactions running into lakhs, and possibly crores, of rupees.

During the raid, police also seized injections used for ovarian stimulation from the accused’s residence. The women were allegedly administered these injections to increase egg production and were later sent to IVF centres, where the eggs were extracted surgically and sold.

Husband Rejects Allegations, Calls It a Conspiracy

Meanwhile, Sanjay Sharma, husband of Sulakshana the arrested accused, spoke to the media and categorically denied the allegations against his wife. He claimed that she had been falsely implicated and that the case was the result of a conspiracy.

Sharma maintained that his wife had no role in running any such racket and alleged that she was being deliberately framed. He demanded a fair and transparent investigation into the matter.

Probe to Examine Possible Medical Nexus

Dr Jyotsna Sawant has lodged a formal complaint at the Badlapur East police station. The three accused were produced before a court following their arrest. Police officials confirmed that further investigations are in progress to ascertain the wider network and identify additional suspects, including possible links with medical professionals or healthcare establishments.

