Krishna Shringara Comes Alive: Odissi Performance Enchants Audience At Mumbai Museum's Cultural Evening

The lawns of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (formerly the Prince of Wales Museum) reverberated to the rhythms of ‘Krishna Shringara – Flowers of the Kadamba’ on Saturday evening. |

​Mumbai: The lawns of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (formerly the Prince of Wales Museum) reverberated to the rhythms of ‘Krishna Shringara – Flowers of the Kadamba’ on Saturday evening.

A Poetic Journey of Love and Self-Realisation

​Based on Flowers of the Kadamba by author and art historian Harsha V. Dehejia, the programme brought alive the emotional essence of Krishna Shringara. The presentation took the audience not just on a romantic narrative, but on a poetic journey of love and self-realisation.

​The Odissi performance by Prachi Jariwala was the highlight of the evening. Her expressive abhinaya and graceful movements beautifully embodied the spirit of Shringara rasa.

Soulful Music Enriches Atmosphere

​The soulful musical compositions by Pratik Shah and senior composer-singer Ashit Desai added depth and resonance to the programme. The melodious vocals of Purvi Anand, Manoj Desai, and Gargi Vora further enriched the atmosphere.

​Inspired by the message from the Bhagavata Purana — “Celebrate me not through rites and rituals, but through song and dance” — the programme was a celebration of love, devotion, and introspection.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/