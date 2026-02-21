Ranveer Singh Death Threat Case: Voice Note Matches Gangster Harry Boxer, Mumbai Crime Branch Registers FIR

The voice behind the threat to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been confirmed through forensic matching with a voice note. | FPJ

Mumbai: The voice behind the threat to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been confirmed through forensic matching with a voice note, investigators said.

Threat Verified as Bishnoi Gang Member

According to sources, the recent threat issued to actor Ranveer Singh via a voice note has been verified as that of Harry Boxer, who claimed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Three weeks after the incident, the Mumbai Crime Branch registered a case against Harry Boxer. He is reportedly a former boxer-turned-gangster and an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The case pertains to allegedly threatening voice messages sent to Ranveer Singh. An FIR was registered two days ago at the South Cyber Police Station and was later transferred to the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) for further investigation.

Complaint Filed by Actor's Manager

The complaint was lodged based on the statement of Singh’s social media handler and manager, Vijay Subramaniam. He reportedly received calls from an international number beginning with the country code +340, which is believed to be linked to the Virgin Islands.

During preliminary investigations, police found that Boxer had sent lengthy voice notes threatening Singh and allegedly demanded money. So far, no Look Out Circular (LOC) or Red Corner Notice (RCN) has been issued against Boxer. However, verification and other legal procedures are underway to ascertain his role. Investigators are also verifying the role of Arzu Bishnoi in the case. Arzu Bishnoi is allegedly responsible for providing logistics support to shooters operating from outside India.

