Vashi Woman Declared Brain Dead After Suicide Saves Three Lives Through Organ Donation |

Navi Mumbai: A 22-year-old woman who was declared brain stem dead after an alleged suicide by hanging has given a new lease of life to three patients through organ donation, following her family's decision to donate her organs at MGM New Bombay Hospital in Vashi.

Woman Attempted Suicide At Vashi Residence

Madhuri Vijay Jaiswal, a resident of Vashi Gaon, allegedly attempted suicide by hanging at her residence on the evening of July 13. Family members administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before rushing her to MGM New Bombay Hospital, where she was brought in cardiac arrest. Doctors managed to restore her heartbeat after prolonged resuscitation, but CT scans revealed severe cerebral edema and irreversible brain injury caused by prolonged oxygen deprivation.

Doctors Confirm Brain Stem Death After Tests

Despite intensive treatment in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit, Madhuri showed no signs of neurological recovery. Two apnea tests conducted on July 15 and July 16 confirmed brain stem death in accordance with the prescribed medical protocol.

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Following counselling by the hospital's transplant team, Madhuri's father, Vijay Jaiswal, and other family members consented to donate her organs. On July 17, doctors successfully retrieved her heart, liver and both kidneys. The organs were allocated to patients awaiting life-saving transplants, while the small intestine was found unsuitable for transplantation.

A police officer from Vashi Police Station said, "The family voluntarily consented to organ donation after doctors informed them that the patient had been declared brain stem dead. In his statement, the deceased's father has stated that he has no suspicion or complaint against anyone regarding his daughter's death. Further legal formalities have been completed as per procedure."

According to her father, the decision to donate Madhuri's organs was taken after doctors explained that although she could not be revived, her organs could save the lives of others.

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