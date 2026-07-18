Ambadi Taluka Demand Gains Momentum In Bhiwandi As Residents Oppose Proposed Padgha Headquarters |

Bhiwandi: The demand to carve out Ambadi as an independent taluka has gathered fresh momentum, with the Ambadi Taluka Kriti Samiti (Action Committee) announcing an intensified democratic agitation against the Maharashtra government's proposal to establish the Padgha Additional Tehsildar headquarters. The committee has urged the state government to immediately withdraw the proposed notification, alleging that shifting the administrative headquarters to Padgha would ignore geographical realities, expert recommendations and the aspirations of residents from North Bhiwandi.

Committee Highlights Geographical Advantage Of Ambadi

Addressing a press conference in Ambadi, committee president Sharad Patil said the region's indigenous residents and villagers have united in support of the demand and would continue their agitation through constitutional and democratic means.

Patil described Ambadi as the most centrally located area in the region, with convenient road connectivity to Bhiwandi, Wada, Vasai, Nashik and Kalyan. He argued that its strategic location, coupled with its predominantly tribal and agrarian population, makes Ambadi the most suitable administrative headquarters for a new taluka.

Warning Of Large-Scale Agitation Over Padgha Proposal

He warned that if the government ignored public sentiment, geographical considerations and the recommendations of an expert committee under political pressure by selecting Padgha as the headquarters, nearly 125 villages in North Bhiwandi would witness widespread public resentment, leading to a large-scale democratic movement.

The press conference was attended by committee vice-president R. G. Patil, Mohan Patil, working president Vijay Gaikwad, secretary Sudam Patil, advisor N. Y. Patil, Shyam Bhoir, Atmaram Patil, Keshav Late, chief coordinator Navsu Patil, treasurer Santosh Patil, Ajay Tanpure, and other office-bearers.

Memoranda Submitted To State Government Officials

The committee has submitted memoranda to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the Guardian Minister, the Konkan Divisional Commissioner, the Thane District Collector, and the Sub-Divisional Officer, Bhiwandi, demanding that Ambadi be declared an independent taluka headquarters as part of the administrative reorganisation of Bhiwandi taluka and that the proposal to establish the headquarters at Padgha be scrapped.

Committee leader Mohan Patil said that in 1992, an expert committee headed by the then Divisional Commissioner G. B. Pingulkar had conducted a detailed study and recommended Ambadi as the headquarters of a separate taluka. However, despite more than three decades having passed, successive governments have failed to implement the recommendation.

He alleged that the current move to establish the headquarters at Padgha was being driven by political pressure rather than administrative merit and would amount to injustice for the region.

According to the committee, 45 gram panchayats have already passed Gram Sabha resolutions supporting Ambadi as the taluka headquarters. It further claimed that seven MLAs and two Members of Parliament have submitted letters of support to the state government backing the demand.

The committee also maintained that Ambadi has adequate government land for establishing administrative offices and public infrastructure. It asserted that making Ambadi the taluka headquarters would significantly improve governance and accelerate development in North Bhiwandi's tribal and agriculture-dominated belt, bringing the long-neglected region into the mainstream of development.

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