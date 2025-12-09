 Vashi Residents Fear Loss Of Mature Trees During Road Widening; Citizen Groups Seek Written Assurance From NMMC
Residents said deep excavation around full-grown trees in Sector 28 has already begun, raising fears that the roots may be damaged or that the trees could eventually be removed.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 11:34 PM IST
Citizen groups in Navi Mumbai have raised concerns that ongoing road and footpath widening in Vashi may endanger several mature banyan, peepal and almond trees, prompting demands for a formal assurance from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Activist Madhu Shankar from the Human Chain Online forum said she alerted civic officials after noticing the digging.

“Initially, officials said the trees may have to be transplanted. Later, I was verbally assured they will not be touched. But informal assurances are not enough when the excavation is already happening,” she said, calling for a written clarification and immediate protection measures.

NGO Flags Impact of Road Work on Urban Green Cover

Environmental NGO NatConnect Foundation has also stepped in, with director B. N. Kumar writing to Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailash Shinde. Kumar urged the civic body to ensure that not a single tree is harmed during the widening work and stressed the need for a robust tree policy to prevent such conflicts during future infrastructure projects.
He warned that the ongoing digging itself could harm the roots of the trees.

Kumar noted that NMMC’s per capita tree cover stands at just one tree per resident, far below the recommended norm of at least three. He urged the city to adopt the globally accepted “3-30-300” green guideline—three trees per person, 30 metres of visible green canopy around living and working spaces, and access to green spaces within 300 metres.

Call for Stronger Tree Protection and Urban Planning

“In 55 years of Navi Mumbai’s existence, we have managed only one tree per head. Achieving 3-30-300 will require massive and determined effort,” Kumar said.

NatConnect termed the Vashi road-widening episode a reminder of the city’s fragile green cover, saying every mature tree must be treated as critical urban infrastructure and that civic projects should be redesigned wherever required to avoid damage.

Residents now await a formal statement from NMMC, warning that once full-grown trees are lost, the city will not regain them for decades.

