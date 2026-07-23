Vashi GRP Deploys 'Yamraj' To Warn Commuters Against Railway Track Trespassing |

Navi Mumbai: In an innovative awareness campaign to reduce fatalities and serious injuries caused by trespassing on railway tracks, the Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday deployed a police officer dressed as Yamraj, the Hindu god of death, to deliver a strong message on railway safety at Vashi railway station.

The initiative, conducted under the 'Jeevan Raksha Abhiyan', was held between 9 am and 11 am on Platforms 1 and 2 and the CSMT-bound side of the station. Through direct interaction with commuters, the symbolic Yamraj character highlighted the dangers of crossing railway tracks and encouraged passengers to use designated foot overbridges and subways.

"The objective of the campaign is to prevent avoidable deaths and injuries by making commuters aware of the risks of trespassing on railway tracks. Every life is precious, and we urge passengers to follow safety rules and never take shortcuts while travelling," said Senior Police Inspector Kiran Undre of the Vashi GRP.

The drive was carried out under Undre's guidance with the participation of Women Police Inspector Parasur, Assistant Women Police Inspector Jogdand, Police Sub-Inspectors Javanjal, Mogal and Gujar, along with 25 police personnel from the Vashi GRP, a Home Guard, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) staff.

Besides the Yamraj-themed awareness activity, police conducted public announcements, one-on-one counselling and a human chain to educate commuters about railway safety. Passengers were advised not to cross railway tracks, avoid reckless behaviour, travel only with valid tickets, refrain from performing stunts during train journeys, report suspicious or unattended objects to the railway police and contact the GRP Helpline 1512 in case of emergencies.

According to the police, the campaign received a positive response, with several commuters appreciating the unique initiative and pledging not to cross railway tracks. Officials said such awareness drives will continue to promote safe railway travel and strengthen cooperation between commuters and the railway police.

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