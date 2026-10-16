Vashi Cultural Association's Durga Puja Features Rudrani Idol By Padma Awardee Sanatan Rudra Pal |

Mumbai: Maa Durga in her Rudrani form, representing the fierce and powerful Shakti of Rudra, Lord Shiva, is the centrepiece of devotion at the Vashi Cultural Association (VCA) pandal at ICL School Ground, Sector 15, Vashi. The idol has been created by Sanatan Rudra Pal, the only Padma awardee in clay art.

Traditional Clay Art Takes Centre Stage

The towering idol bears the distinctive artistic signature of the renowned Kolkata sculptor, with the goddess depicted with a fierce and majestic yet sublimely serene countenance, said Subhankar Mitra, president of the VCA.

“The artist has created Maa Durga with immaculate anatomical perfection and an aura of immense spiritual strength. While many modern artisans lean heavily towards abstract themes, our idol captures the pure, timeless traditional aesthetic. It embodies the rich heritage of classic clay art, featuring perfectly proportioned features, beautifully elongated eyes drawn during Chokkhu Daan, and an expression that feels intensely alive,” Mitra said.

VCA Celebrates 22nd Durgotsav

Founded in 2005, the VCA has been a beacon of Bengali culture and social values in Navi Mumbai, providing a home away from home for devotees and enthusiasts. This year, the association celebrates its 22nd Durgotsav from October 15 to 21, 2026, at an expansive 80,000-square-foot pandal.

The pandal's decor, inspired by the grand baris (traditional Bengali mansions), and decorative lighting from Chandannagar, a former French colony near Kolkata, are among the other attractions.

Musical Evenings And Cultural Performances

The festivities began with Anandamela on Panchami, October 15, featuring homemade delicacies. Musical evenings from Sasthi to Dashami will feature performances by Indian Idol runner-up Tanishk Shukla, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner Debojit Saha, Mumbai-based band Roots, and a special tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle by Gul Saxena and Rana Chatterjee, said Pradip Bhattacharya, general secretary of the VCA.

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Bhog prasad will be served daily at noon to thousands of devotees. With an expected footfall of over two lakh visitors, the festival also offers brands a platform to engage with a diverse audience while providing devotees with an inclusive and joyous celebration.

In keeping with tradition, the Puja will be conducted strictly according to the Bengali almanac, with the immersion scheduled for October 21.

“For 22 years, VCA has been more than just a Puja committee; it has been a family. Our mission is to preserve the essence of Bengali culture while welcoming devotees from all communities with open hearts. This year’s Durgotsav will be a true reflection of unity, devotion and grandeur,” Mitra said.

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