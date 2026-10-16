NHRC Issues Notice To Maharashtra Govt Over Alleged Chemical Contamination Of Borewell Water In Nashik | X

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that the borewell water in the Dattanagar locality near Ambad Industrial Area in Nashik district, Maharashtra became contaminated due to seepage of chemical-laden effluents, allegedly discharged from factories in the adjoining industrial area. Reportedly, the residents have been receiving contaminated water for the past two months.

NHRC Seeks Report Within Two Weeks

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. It has also sought comments from the Maharashtra State Pollution Control Board.

According to the media report, carried on 7th October 2026, children were advised not to attend schools while doctors advised women from the area to avoid pregnancy. The residents spend approximately Rs. 5,000 per month on purchasing clean drinking water, besides incurring a huge amount on medical treatment.

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