Thane RTO Issues Penalty Notices To 150 Out-Of-State Vehicle Owners Over Registration And Tax Violations |

Thane: In a major crackdown on the unauthorized use of out-of-state vehicles in Maharashtra, the Thane Regional Transport Office (RTO) has intensified its inspection drive across the city, issuing penalty notices to 150 vehicle owners. The drive aims to ensure strict compliance with transport rules, clear outstanding vehicle tax dues, and verify essential vehicle documentation.

Re-Registration Rules For Vehicles

Under Section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, if a vehicle registered in one state is driven in another state for more than 12 months, re-registration in the host state is mandatory. Furthermore, regulations stipulate that vehicle owners bringing an out-of-state vehicle into Maharashtra must submit the required details in the prescribed application form to the relevant local registration authority within seven days of arrival. The special drive is aimed at verifying whether these norms are being strictly followed.

The enforcement campaign is being conducted under the guidance of Regional Transport Officer Hemangini Patil. Inspection teams are systematically identifying out-of-state registered vehicles operating regularly within Maharashtra. Authorities are checking the duration of vehicle usage within the state, assessing the necessity for re-registration, and verifying if the applicable road taxes under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Tax Act have been paid. Clear directives have been issued to penalize offenders in accordance with prevailing laws and regulations.

The campaign involves active operations by RTO officials, Motor Vehicle Inspectors, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors, and dedicated field inspection squads. *"Owners of out-of-state vehicles must familiarize themselves with Maharashtra’s transport regulations, complete re-registration procedures where applicable, and pay the mandatory motor vehicle tax on time. Vehicle owners should keep all documentation updated and strictly abide by legal provisions."Rohit Katkar, Deputy Regional Transport Officer, Thane

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