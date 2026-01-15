Vasai–Virar Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Rises To 45.69 Per Cent By 3:30 PM, Exit Polls Give BJP-Led Alliance Clear Lead

Vasai–Virar Municipal Corporation Elections 2026 record a steady rise in voter turnout as exit polls project a clear lead for the BJP-led alliance | File Photo (Representational Image)

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 15: Polling for the Vasai–Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) elections was held on Thursday, witnessing a slow start in the morning but a steady rise in voter turnout as the day progressed. Voting began at 7.30 am, with only 8.49 per cent turnout recorded by 9.30 am, raising concerns of voter apathy in the early hours.

By 11.30 am, turnout improved to 19.34 per cent, and by 1.30 pm it rose further to 33 per cent. As per official updates, voting reached 45.69 per cent by 3.30 pm.

Election officials expressed hope that the percentage would increase further during the evening hours as voters stepped out after the afternoon heat subsided.

Morning apathy, gradual participation

Despite public holidays declared for the election and several industries in the taluka granting leave and concessions to workers to enable them to vote, long queues were not seen at polling stations during the morning hours. This initially fuelled fears of low participation. However, after 9 am, citizens gradually began turning up, leading to a noticeable increase in polling figures.

Due to the intense afternoon heat, polling centres remained relatively uncrowded till late afternoon. After 4 pm, voter movement picked up once again. There was heavy rush at political party booths set up to help voters locate their names in the electoral rolls. First-time voters, in particular, were seen displaying significant enthusiasm.

Security and voter assistance

To ensure a smooth and incident-free process, tight police security arrangements were in place, supported by special monitoring squads. Special vehicles were arranged to assist differently-abled voters in reaching polling stations.

Political party booths active

On polling day, various political parties had set up booths across villages and city areas. Party workers equipped with computers assisted voters in searching for their names in the voters’ list and issuing slips. Political parties also arranged transport facilities for voters to reach polling centres, while refreshments such as tea and snacks were provided at several booths.

Election officials stated that voting continued peacefully throughout the day, with all necessary arrangements made to facilitate voters and maintain law and order.

Exit polls project clear lead for BJP-led alliance

Exit polls conducted by Axis My India indicate a decisive lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance in the elections. According to the survey, the BJP is projected to win between 131 and 151 seats. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) is expected to secure 58 to 68 seats, while the Congress is likely to win 12 to 16 seats.

A separate exit poll by JVC also points to a strong performance by the BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance. The survey projects the alliance—comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and their allies—to win around 138 seats. The alliance of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is estimated to secure approximately 59 seats.

With vote counting scheduled to begin on January 16, the exit poll projections have heightened political activity across the city, as parties and candidates await the final verdict of the electorate.

