 Vasai Woman Allegedly Assaulted Over Internal Dispute, Video Of Attack Goes Viral; Police Register Case Against Accused
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Vasai Woman Allegedly Assaulted Over Internal Dispute, Video Of Attack Goes Viral; Police Register Case Against Accused

A woman and her family members were allegedly assaulted during a dispute in Vasai East’s Satavali area. A video of the incident went viral on social media, following which Waliv Police registered a case against Jayesh Mali and others. Police are investigating the cause of the altercation and further details of the incident.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Monday, September 14, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
Vasai Woman Allegedly Assaulted Over Internal Dispute, Video Of Attack Goes Viral; Police Register Case Against Accused
Vasai Woman Allegedly Assaulted Over Internal Dispute, Video Of Attack Goes Viral; Police Register Case Against Accused | AI

Vasai: A woman and her family members were allegedly shoved and assaulted following an internal dispute in the Satavali area of Vasai East. A video of the brutal incident has since gone viral across social media platforms.

Waliv Police Register Case After Viral Video

​The viral footage shows four to five men aggressively assaulting the woman. Taking immediate cognizance of the circulating video, the Waliv Police arrived at the scene, verified the details, and registered a case against the primary accused, Jayesh Mali, and his accomplices based on a complaint filed by the Rajput family.

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​While the case has been officially registered, Waliv Police officials stated that they are currently investigating the exact trigger and underlying cause behind the altercation. Further probe into the matter is ongoing.

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