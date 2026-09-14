Nalasopara’s Shri Sainath Mitra Mandal Creates 22-Foot Eco-Friendly Paper Ganpati Idol For Ganeshotsav 2026 | AI

Nalasopara: The Shri Sainath Mitra Mandal in Nalasopara East has created a 22-foot-tall eco-friendly Ganpati idol made entirely of paper for this year’s Ganeshotsav. The idol is being described as one of the largest Ganpati idols made from paper in Palghar district. Its grand and attractive appearance has made it a major talking point among devotees.

44 Years Of Ganeshotsav Celebrations

The Shri Sainath Mitra Mandal is celebrating its 44th Ganeshotsav this year. For the past 44 years, the mandal has been promoting Ganesh devotion along with various social initiatives and messages related to environmental conservation.

This year, through its unique initiative of creating a Ganpati idol entirely from paper, the mandal has appealed to devotees to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav and contribute towards protecting the environment.

The initiative has generated considerable interest not only in Nalasopara but across Palghar district. A large number of devotees are expected to visit the mandal to seek blessings and witness the unique 22-foot-tall paper Ganpati idol.

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