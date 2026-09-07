Vasai-Virar: Smart Meter Protest Postponed; March To MSEDCL Office Scheduled | Representational Image

Vasai: The planned Highway Roko (highway blockade) protest on September 7 along the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway (NH-48) at Shirsad Phata against the installation of smart electricity meters in Vasai-Virar has been temporarily postponed. The decision was taken to avoid severe traffic congestion and to prevent inconvenience to commuters, emergency services, and general citizens during the ongoing Jain holy period of Paryushan and the upcoming festival of Ganeshotsav.

​Instead, an all-party protest march (Dhadak Morcha) will be led to the main office of Mahavitaran (MSEDCL) in Vasai East.

Residents in Vasai-Virar have complained about rapid and forced installations of new smart meters by MSEDCL without prior consent, alleging that these meters are causing inflated and doubled electricity bills.

The protest march will take place at 4:00 PM from the Vasai East petrol pump to the main MSEDCL office. Former Mayor Ajive Patil stated that citizens, as well as representatives and office bearers from various political and social organizations, will participate in large numbers. Citizens are demanding an immediate halt to the mandatory installation of smart meters.

Protesters have warned MSEDCL via an official letter that if a satisfactory resolution regarding smart meters is not reached following the march, they will launch an aggressive highway blockade on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway.

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