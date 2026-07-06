Vasai-Virar Rains: Massive Tree Collapses On Nalasopara–Virar 90 Feet Road Amid Heavy Downpour; Traffic Disrupted – Video

A massive tree collapsed near Saraswati Tower on the Nalasopara–Virar 90 Feet Road |

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall continued to batter the Vasai-Virar region on Monday, causing severe waterlogging and disrupting normal life. A massive tree collapsed near Saraswati Tower on the Nalasopara–Virar 90 Feet Road, disrupting traffic and causing inconvenience to commuters.

Visuals circulating on social media showed the huge tree lying across the road, blocking vehicular movement and leading to traffic congestion in the area.

Nalasopara, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall continues to batter the Vasai-Virar region, causing severe waterlogging and disrupting normal life. Several roads have been inundated, while continuous rain has led to trees being uprooted across the city. On Monday, a large tree fell near… pic.twitter.com/pxAq1Tavsu — IANS (@ians_india) July 6, 2026

Tree collapse disrupts traffic

The incident has raised fresh safety concerns among residents and travellers as heavy rainfall, strong winds and deteriorating weather conditions continue to affect the region.

Meanwhile, IMD scientist Bikram Singh on Monday confirmed that a Red Alert remains in effect for Mumbai and several neighbouring districts, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Nashik and the ghat regions of Pune district.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, “For Mumbai, we are likely to downgrade the warning as rainfall activity is expected to decrease. Even then, moderate rainfall is likely to continue. Another major concern for Mumbai is the strong winds.”

VIDEO | Mumbai: IMD scientist Bikram Singh says, "A red alert remains in place for Mumbai today, as well as for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Nashik, and the ghat regions of Pune district. The red alert will continue tomorrow as well. However, for Mumbai, we are likely to downgrade… pic.twitter.com/fwMIDBcxwZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 6, 2026

Highlighting the threat posed by gusty winds, he added that apart from heavy rainfall, strong winds remain a major concern, with wind speeds reaching 70–80 kmph on Monday.

Authorities urge caution

Several tree-fall incidents have been reported across Mumbai and other regions over the past few days due to heavy rain and strong winds.

Earlier today, a massive tree collapsed near Mulund railway station (West), bringing traffic to a complete halt and causing significant inconvenience to commuters. The tree fell across the road near the busy station area, blocking vehicular movement during the morning rush hour.

A huge tree has fallen near Mulund Station(w) amid heavy rainfall, completely blocking traffic movement & causing major inconvenience to commuters.

Requesting @MyBMCFire @MTPHereToHelp to clear the obstruction immediately & ensure public safety before any untoward incident occurs pic.twitter.com/Bk51zUW0BE — Azim Khan | عظیم خان🔸🔶 (@meee_mumbaikar) July 6, 2026

With the Red Alert still in force and strong winds continuing to lash the city and surrounding districts, authorities have appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and remain indoors unless essential. Residents have also been advised to stay away from seafronts, weak structures, trees, electric poles and flood-prone areas, as the risk of accidents remains high during heavy rain and gusty winds.