Vasai-Virar Pothole Row: Activist Vivek Tiwari Goes On Indefinite Hunger Strike, Demands VVCMC City Engineer's Resignation | VIDEO | X - vasaivirarinfra

Virar: A social activist has launched an indefinite hunger strike in Virar demanding the resignation of Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) City Engineer Pradeep Pachange over the worsening pothole situation and alleged negligence in road-related works.

The issue of potholes has become increasingly serious across Vasai-Virar in recent days. Various political parties have organised protests and marches over the poor condition of roads and have also attempted to draw public attention to accidents allegedly caused by potholes.

Vivek Tiwari’s indefinite hunger strike over pothole-ridden roads in Vasai-Virar has received support from Abhijit Dipke.



Dipke extended his solidarity with Tiwari’s demand for pothole-free roads and immediate action from the Vasai-Virar civic administration.#VasaiVirar… https://t.co/HrQ22yH9wa pic.twitter.com/kJ8sIkyV0L — Vasai Virar (@vasaivirarinfra) August 19, 2026

Earlier protest over potholes

In Ward No. 17, particularly in the Galanagar, Shirdi Nagar and Ambawadi areas of Nalasopara East, social activist Vivek Tiwari had earlier staged a protest by sitting inside a pothole to highlight the growing number of potholes and accidents in the area. He had also demanded the resignation of the municipal city engineer, holding the department responsible for the condition of the roads.

As no further action or discussion took place on the issue, Tiwari has now begun an indefinite hunger strike. He started the protest on August 15, Independence Day, and the hunger strike has entered its fifth day. According to the protest organisers, the administration has yet to provide any concrete response.

Allegations against city engineer

Tiwari has alleged that it is the responsibility of the city engineer to ensure that contractors properly execute roadwork after being awarded contracts and to cancel contracts when contractors fail to carry out the work properly.

He has accused City Engineer Pradeep Pachange of failing to discharge his responsibilities and alleged that public money is being wasted while contractors continue to benefit. These are allegations made by the protester and have not been independently established.

Political groups extend support

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Congress have announced their support for Tiwari. Various independent organisations have also extended their support to the protest.

On Wednesday, Abhijit Dipke, founder of the “CJP,” expressed his support for Tiwari through a video call. He also inquired about Tiwari’s health and assured him of his support.

Tiwari’s health has reportedly deteriorated over the past few days. Despite this, he continues his hunger strike day and night, while protesters allege that the municipal administration has not paid sufficient attention to his deteriorating condition.

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Tiwari vows to continue strike

Speaking during the protest, Vivek Tiwari said, “Pradeep Pachange is not performing his duties properly, which is why I am sitting here on an indefinite hunger strike. I will not blame any political party because ensuring that contractors complete the work properly and cancelling contracts when they fail is the responsibility of the officer. Pradeep Pachange is busy with corruption, and there is no answer as to where taxpayers’ money is going. He is running the department negligently. I do not know how many days this hunger strike will continue, but it will continue until his resignation is submitted.”

The protest has now put the spotlight once again on the poor condition of roads and the administration’s handling of pothole-related complaints in Vasai-Virar.

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