Vasai-Virar Political Row Erupts As BJP Leaders Boycott Inauguration Over Delayed Invitations | X - vasaivirarinfra

Vasai: BJP leaders have expressed strong displeasure after receiving invitation cards for a state-level Kabaddi tournament — organised in collaboration with the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation — well after the inauguration time had passed. With the controversy over state protocol breaches during the recent inauguration of the sports complex and drama theatre still fresh, this latest incident has once again escalated political tensions in the region.

State-level Kabaddi tournament details

The state-level Kabaddi competition is being jointly organised from October 8 to 11 at the Virar Bolinj sports complex ground by the Maharashtra State Kabaddi Association, Palghar District Kabaddi Association, and the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation. A total of 50 teams from 25 districts are participating in the tournament. The inaugural ceremony was scheduled for Thursday, October 8, at 5:00 pm.

BJP MLA receives invitation late

BJP MLA Rajan Naik received the invitation card at 5:10 pm on the day of the ceremony — 10 minutes after the event had officially begun. In response, BJP workers shared a video on social media showcasing the late delivery and protesting against the civic administration.

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"By sending an invitation after the ceremony has already started, are they calling us there to clean up?" questioned BJP MLA Rajan Naik directly. Alongside the MLA, Opposition Leader Manoj Patil also received his invitation late and raised serious questions regarding the functioning of the administration.

BJP leaders boycott inaugural ceremony

The official banner for the state-level tournament featured names of leaders from both the Bahujan Vikas Ahadhi (BVA) and the BJP. However, owing to the extremely delayed invitations, BJP leaders chose to boycott the inaugural event. On the other hand, local BVA leaders and corporators were present at the function.

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Previous protocol dispute resurfaces

Previously, BVA and BJP clashed over allegations of protocol violations during the inaugurations of the sports complex and drama theatre. Political circles are now rife with discussion as this fresh row over the Kabaddi tournament invitations reignites the feud between both parties.

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