Nalasopara Water Crisis: Bhumipujan Held For New Water Tank To Improve Supply | AI Representational Image

Vasai: A major step has been taken towards strengthening the water supply system in the Shri Ram Nagar and Bilalpada areas of Nalasopara East. On Friday, October 9, 2026, the Bhumipujan (groundbreaking ceremony) for a new water storage tank — proposed under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme — was organised by the Bahujan Vikas Ahadhi (BVA).

Water tank capacity and project cost

The ceremony was performed by youth leader and former MLA Kshitij Hitendra Thakur alongside Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Mayor Ajiv Patil. The proposed water tank will be constructed on approximately 9 gunthas of land in Shri Ram Nagar, Bilalpada, with a capacity of 1.7 MLD (million litres per day). According to the organisers, the overall project cost is estimated at around ₹321 crore.

Public representatives attend groundbreaking ceremony

Mayor Ajiv Patil presided over the ceremony. Notable attendees included Deputy Mayor Marshal Lopes, former Palghar MP Baliram Jadhav, and former Boisar MLA Rajesh Patil, along with several office-bearers and public representatives of the Bahujan Vikas Ahadhi.

Key figures present at the event included Group Leader and Standing Committee Member Pravin Shetty, House Leader Prafulla Sane, Health Committee Chairperson Nilesh Deshmukh, Ward No. 8 Corporator Neeta Sunil Gharat, Corporator Pradipika Atul Singh, Corporator Pankaj Padmakar Patil, and Corporator Sachin Sambhaji Desai.

Party workers and local residents — including Vinod Jadhav, Pradeep Singh, Chhangur Prajapati, Pankaj Singh, and Sunil Bhosale — turned out in large numbers for the event.

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Residents hopeful of improved water supply

Locals expressed confidence that the completion of this water tank will permanently resolve the longstanding water supply issues in the Shri Ram Nagar and Bilalpada neighbourhoods.

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