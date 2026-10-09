Bihar NDA Rift Deepens As Anant Singh Defies JD(U), Backs Jan Suraaj Candidate Despite Samrat Choudhary's Unity Push | ANI

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s efforts to resolve the differences between JD(U) MLA Anant Singh and MLC Neeraj Kumar over the upcoming Legislative Council elections failed to yield a breakthrough, with the Mokama legislator reiterating his support for a Jan Suraaj Party candidate.

Kumar is seeking a fourth term from the Patna Graduates’ constituency, while Singh is backing Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh against the JD(U) nominee.

#WATCH | अनंत सिंह बनाम नीरज कुमार विवाद | पटना: बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री सम्राट चौधरी की अध्यक्षता में NDA राज्य विधानमंडल की बैठक से पहले JDU विधायक अनंत कुमार सिंह ने कहा, "ये चुनाव को लेकर बैठक नहीं है। पार्टी में बहुत काम रहते हैं... हमारा मत जैसा है, वैसा ही रहेगा। हम (विधान परिषद चुनाव में)अनुज सिंह का समर्थन करेंगे..." — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 9, 2026

Anant Singh maintains support for rival

Despite assuring Union Minister and former JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh that he would refrain from publicly attacking Kumar, Anant Singh has continued campaigning for Anuj Singh and targeting his political rival.

Speaking to reporters after the NDA legislature party meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence on Friday, Anant Singh said the meeting was not convened to discuss elections but to address other party-related matters.

Asked whether he would reconsider his support for the Jan Suraaj candidate, he said his stand remained unchanged.

NDA leaders discuss council elections

JD(U) Minister Jama Khan, however, said issues related to the Legislative Council elections were discussed and expressed confidence that NDA candidates would win with the support of alliance workers.

When asked if efforts were being made to persuade Anant Singh, Khan said, “He is our brother. Why do we need to persuade him?”

MLAs, MLCs and MPs from all five NDA constituents — BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha — attended the meeting. Both Anant Singh and Neeraj Kumar were present.

Chief Minister emphasises alliance unity

In a post on X after the meeting, the CM said that elaborate discussions were held to further strengthen alliance unity, coordination and organisational resilience.

“Unity is our strength, public service is our resolve, and the development of Bihar is our goal,” he said.

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Disciplinary action against dissenters discussed

Senior JD(U) leader and Minister Shravan Kumar said the NDA had unanimously decided to take action against those campaigning against the alliance.

“Everyone unanimously decided that action would be taken against those campaigning against the alliance. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also said this,” he said.

When asked if Anant Singh might face disciplinary action, Kumar said action would follow if he continued making such statements.