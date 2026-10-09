 Delhi Police Plans 35,000-Strong Security Deployment, Detention Centres Ahead Of CJP's October 10 Jantar Mantar Protest
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Delhi Police Plans 35,000-Strong Security Deployment, Detention Centres Ahead Of CJP's October 10 Jantar Mantar Protest

Delhi Police has reportedly planned a deployment of over 35,000 personnel ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar. Security arrangements include detention centres, drones, CCTV cameras and facial recognition systems. Police have denied permission for the demonstration, where protesters plan to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

ANIUpdated: Friday, October 09, 2026, 09:58 PM IST
Delhi Police Plans 35,000-Strong Security Deployment, Detention Centres Ahead Of CJP's October 10 Jantar Mantar Protest
Delhi Police Plans 35,000-Strong Security Deployment, Detention Centres Ahead Of CJP's October 10 Jantar Mantar Protest | ANI

New Delhi [India], October 9: After the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) announced a march to Jantar Mantar on October 10, Delhi Police has instructed teams to detain anyone attempting to stage a protest, irrespective of their location.

Delhi Police has instructed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units not to issue weapons for the CJP protest deployment. Letters have been sent to the concerned directorates regarding the allotment plan.

Police issue deployment instructions

Unlike the deployment during the INDIA alliance protest, police teams have now been authorised to carry lathis/batons.

In view of alleged deliberate attempts to record and circulate videos portraying police in a negative light, teams have been instructed to avoid verbal confrontations with protesters.

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Detention centres and additional personnel

Detained protesters will be shifted to six designated detention centres, including Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Stadium, Community Centre Daulatpur and Community Centre Pandrawal.

Additional women personnel from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also been called in for the October 10 protest.

Surveillance and security arrangements

Multiple Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), additional CCTV cameras, rooftop spotters and drones will be deployed across Central Delhi.

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More than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel are expected to be deployed for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, with protesters demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Protest permission and participation

Several student outfits and political groups are also expected to join the protest. Delhi Police has maintained that no permission has been granted for the protest.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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