Delhi Police Plans 35,000-Strong Security Deployment, Detention Centres Ahead Of CJP's October 10 Jantar Mantar Protest | ANI

New Delhi [India], October 9: After the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) announced a march to Jantar Mantar on October 10, Delhi Police has instructed teams to detain anyone attempting to stage a protest, irrespective of their location.

Delhi Police has instructed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units not to issue weapons for the CJP protest deployment. Letters have been sent to the concerned directorates regarding the allotment plan.

Police issue deployment instructions

Unlike the deployment during the INDIA alliance protest, police teams have now been authorised to carry lathis/batons.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the traffic arrangement ahead of the protest tomorrow, Addl CP Traffic Dinesh Kumar Gupta says, "Regarding the protest scheduled for October 10, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory identifying approximately 30 road stretches where our staff will be deployed and which are likely to be affected. If disruptions or obstacles arise, we will implement traffic diversions accordingly. We appeal to the public to consult our advisory when planning their travel; we will provide real-time updates specifying which roads are affected and suggesting alternative routes. Commuters should plan their journeys based on the traffic police advisory."Further, he says, "Regarding the borders, our traffic police personnel are deployed; if protesters—whose entry is restricted—attempt to approach, they will be prevented from entering. Should any such situation arise requiring action, we will implement necessary diversions and provide updates via our Facebook page, social media channels, and official traffic advisories... For anyone planning to travel into New Delhi, please refer to the three specific stretches we have highlighted in our traffic advisory. There will be some restrictions along the 30 affected stretches, but there will be no complete blockades or closures..." — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026

In view of alleged deliberate attempts to record and circulate videos portraying police in a negative light, teams have been instructed to avoid verbal confrontations with protesters.

Detention centres and additional personnel

Detained protesters will be shifted to six designated detention centres, including Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Stadium, Community Centre Daulatpur and Community Centre Pandrawal.

Additional women personnel from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also been called in for the October 10 protest.

Surveillance and security arrangements

Multiple Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), additional CCTV cameras, rooftop spotters and drones will be deployed across Central Delhi.

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More than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel are expected to be deployed for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, with protesters demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Protest permission and participation

Several student outfits and political groups are also expected to join the protest. Delhi Police has maintained that no permission has been granted for the protest.

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