 Vasai-Virar News: VVMC Demolishes Over 62,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal And Unsafe Structures In Three Days
Acting on the directives of Municipal Commissioner and senior civic officials, a special squad was deployed for the operation.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:42 PM IST
A representative picture of demolition |

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a sweeping crackdown on illegal and unsafe constructions, the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has demolished over 62,155 sq ft of unauthorized and dangerous structures across multiple wards between September 13 and 15.

Acting on the directives of Municipal Commissioner and senior civic officials, a special squad was deployed for the operation. Each ward was assigned one senior clerk and four junior engineers to oversee demolitions of unauthorized constructions, hazardous chawls, and unsafe commercial and residential buildings.

In Ward O, demolition was carried out at Bheda Chawl near Sai Baba Temple, Gaothan Road, where 270 sq ft of illegal construction was removed.

In Ward B, structures at Pragati Nagar (Shubham building 4th floor), Mauje More (Survey No. 52), and Manvelpada (Janki Kutir) were razed, totaling 3,400 sq ft.

In Ward C, demolition drives at Datt Nagar, Jai Gowari Plot, and Kumbharpada, totaling 14,000 sq ft.

In Ward F, unauthorized constructions at Dhaniv Baug and Pelhar’s Dam Road were removed, totaling 11,800 sq ft.

In Ward G, areas near Kaman (Sudam Nagar, Rajvali Ashram vicinity, Kaman-Chinchoti, Juchandra) saw 13,400 sq ft of structures demolished.

In Ward H, hazardous chawls near Manikpur Church and Samadhan Chawl, were cleared, removing 735 sq ft.

In Ward I, dangerous constructions at Koliwada and a dilapidated building at Tamtalao, Vasai, accounted for 8,750 sq ft.

In the SPA (Special Planning Authority) jurisdiction, near Tivri and Waghoba Temple, 9,800 sq ft of unauthorized construction was demolished.

According to VVMC officials, the three-day operation was part of a sustained campaign to eliminate unsafe structures endangering lives and to curb rampant illegal construction in Vasai-Virar.

“Such large-scale drives will continue to ensure the safety of residents and restore order in civic planning,” a senior official said.

