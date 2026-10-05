Vasai-Virar Mayor Ajiv Patil Accuses Opposition Of Misleading CM Over Bolinj Sports Complex Inauguration | VIDEO

Mayor Ajiv Patil defended the Bolinj sports complex inauguration and rejected BJP allegations of protocol violations | X - @vasaivirarinfra

Vasai, October 5, 2026: A fierce political clash has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi (BVA) over the inauguration of the highly anticipated sports complex and auditorium in Bolinj, Virar.

Addressing a press conference, Vasai-Virar Mayor Ajiv Patil strongly rejected the BJP's allegations of protocol violations, stating that the event was organised strictly according to rules and after thorough consultations with the municipal administration.

🚨 Mayor Ajeev Patil Responds to Sports Complex Inauguration Row 📍 Virar, Mumbai Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Mayor Ajeev Patil said the Sports Complex and Natyagruh are being inaugurated today. He said all MLAs, MPs, elected representatives and the Guardian Minister were invited as per protocol. Patil said entering the premises by allegedly breaking the gate before the inauguration was wrong and could send a negative message across Maharashtra. He added that if the concerned representatives come in the evening, the corporation is ready to show them the entire Sports Complex and even have the inauguration conducted by them, while maintaining that the civic body is following the prescribed protocol. https://t.co/JMzjMSNnvt — Vasai Virar (@vasaivirarinfra) October 3, 2026

Mayor Patil further accused the opposition of misleading the Member of Parliament (MP) and the Chief Minister with false information to exert undue pressure on the civic administration.

BJP Stages Six-Hour Protest

The dispute began on Saturday when BJP leaders staged a six-hour sit-in protest at the Bolinj sports complex, accusing the ruling BVA of holding the inauguration ceremony without following standard protocol.

Clarifying the administration's position, Mayor Ajiv Patil held a press conference on Sunday evening to refute the claims. He explained that the municipal administration had previously decided to inaugurate the facilities only after completing a full review.

To ensure smooth execution, the Mayor himself inspected the premises alongside the Municipal Commissioner, and formal invitations were finalised strictly per official protocols for all dignitaries.

Mayor Rejects Protocol Allegations

Dismissing the BJP's objections, Mayor Patil stated: "A Government Resolution (GR) is not the law; we had respectfully extended invitations to everyone."

He questioned the opposition's contradiction, asking how those who protested claiming the project was incomplete turned around and conducted an inauguration themselves.

Mayor Patil asserted that the allegations regarding the Bolinj sports complex are baseless and represent an attempt to give a political colour to civic development works.

He countered the BJP, asking whether they had observed protocol during their own foundation stone laying and inauguration events in Vasai-Virar.

Action Warned For Administrative Lapses

The lack of an official public clarification from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) administration regarding the inauguration created confusion among local residents.

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When questioned by journalists whether the administrative silence fuelled the controversy, Mayor Patil assured that there was no lapse on the administration's part. However, he issued a clear warning that if an investigation reveals the dispute arose due to any official's mistake or negligence, strict disciplinary action will be taken against the responsible officers.

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