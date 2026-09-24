Panvel Mayor Nitin Patil To Meet CM Fadnavis Over Water Shortage In CIDCO Areas | X - iNitinPatil

Panvel: Panvel Mayor Nitin Patil will lead a delegation of corporators to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to seek a solution to the shortage of drinking water in CIDCO-developed residential nodes, including Kharghar and Taloja.

Before approaching the Chief Minister, the delegation will meet the CIDCO managing director and seek measures to bridge the shortfall in water supply. If the issue remains unresolved after the meeting, the delegation will take up the matter with Fadnavis, Patil told Loksatta.

Water shortage concerns rise

Residents of Kharghar, Taloja and other CIDCO-developed areas have been facing inadequate water supply even during the monsoon. The situation could worsen in the coming months as the city is already facing a 10% water cut against the backdrop of El Niño conditions.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde has also indicated the possibility of further water cuts after Diwali. This has raised concerns that the existing shortage in CIDCO nodes could intensify unless additional water is made available.

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Delegation to meet CIDCO

Patil said the immediate focus would be on discussing the shortfall with CIDCO authorities and seeking steps to ensure adequate supply to the affected residential areas.

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