Vasai-Virar Janata Darbar Sees Political Clash Over Water Tariffs, Power Supply And Development Issues

Bahujan Vikas Aaghad (BVA) President Hitendra Thakur | File Image

Vasai: Political tempers flared during the Municipal Corporation's Janata Darbar organized on Independence Day, as local civic issues triggered sharp exchanges between key political leaders in the Vasai-Virar region.

​Hitendra Thakur Targets BJP Over Infrastructure and Water Tariffs

Former MLA and Bahujan Vikas Aaghad (BVA) President Hitendra Thakur launched a fiery attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), raising concerns over water tariff hikes, frequent power outages, hospital projects, and delayed development work.

1.Thakur asserted that during his tenure, power cuts spanning 4 to 5 days never occurred. He claimed that the power substations in Kaman, Virar, Marambalpada, Chinchoti, and Virar East were sanctioned directly through the Energy Minister during his term.

2. He stated that in 2024, seven bridges and four railway overbridges (ROBs) under MMRDA were sanctioned during his tenure.

3. Questioning the recent hike in water charges, Thakur directly addressed BJP MLA Rajan Naik, stating: "Water tariff increases must be passed by the general body. Who was the sitting MLA when this hike was implemented?"

4.Thakur warned the BJP against using the forum purely for criticism, remarking, "The Janata Darbar is meant for public dialogue, not political attacks. If you step up to criticize, remember my sleeves are always rolled up."

Responding to the allegations, BJP MLA Rajan Naik defended his track record and detailed ongoing development projects

1.Naik stated that work on the Extra High Voltage (EHV) substation at Kaman is in its final phase. The location for the Chikhaldongri substation had to be shifted due to the Coastal Road project.

2. Naik highlighted that his follow-ups successfully transferred the land for Achole Hospital—originally reserved under the court's name—to the Municipal Corporation free of cost, saving ₹22 crore.

Countering Thakur’s statements, Manoj Patil leveled allegations against the administration of the municipal corporation regarding local water management.

1. Patil alleged that thousands of illegal tap connections exist across Vasai taluka. The municipal corporation fails to collect taxes on them, allowing private individuals to pocket the revenue instead. He demanded an immediate inquiry into the matter.

2. Mayor Ajeev Patil clarified that the process to disconnect unauthorized tap connections has already commenced.

The Janata Darbar was chaired by Mayor Ajeev Patil. Prominent attendees included Deputy Mayor Marshal Lopes, MLA Rajan Naik, former MLA Hitendra Thakur, former MLA Kshitiz Thakur, Leader of Opposition Manoj Patil, Municipal Commissioner Anilkumar Pawar / Prithviraj B.P., along with senior civic officials and local residents.

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