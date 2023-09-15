Vasai-Virar: Gang Dupes 30 Govt Job Aspirants

Representative photo

Mumbai: A gang of three people was booked for allegedly duping around 30 people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC). In order to make their con look genuine, the fraudsters even gave appointment letters to the aggrieved. According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Bhayandar.

In January 2021, she came to know about a man who could provide a job in the civic body. Upon visiting his office in Nalasopara, the woman was informed that she could be recruited as a clerk, but she has to pay ₹40,000 for confirming her interest. Subsequently, the accused gave her an appointment letter bearing the VVMC's symbol.

Fake appointment letter on WhatsApp

In March 2021, the accused called the aggrieved again, stating that there is a post of cashier with the salary of ₹27500, but she would have to pay another ₹10,000 for getting the job. This time, too, the fraudsters sent her a fake appointment letter on WhatsApp. The scam came to fore when 25-30 people, who had been cheated in a similar manner, showed up at the VVMC's office at Nalasopara. They were shocked to know that the letters given to them were fake.

The woman learnt that while she was duped to the tune of ₹40,000, two other such people were duped to the tune of ₹35,000 and ₹30,000, respectively. She approached the police and got a case registered in the matter on Tuesday.

