Mumbai: Man Duped Of ₹70 Lakh; Gang Of Four Busted

Representational Image |

The Dindoshi police have busted a gang and arrested four people for allegedly duping a man of ₹70 lakh on the promise of giving high returns on investment. The three accused were identified as Atit Gaur, Riaz alias Rakesh Shaikh, Saurabh Dubey alias Samrat while the identity of the fourth person has not been disclosed yet. Also, two of their accomplices are still on the run.

Financial hardships

According to the police, the complainant, Rajnish Mishra, was reeling under financial hardships after losing the job of a hotel manager. He was also under pressure to repay a bank loan and had to shift his family to his native place to cut down on expenses. In such circumstances, one of his acquaintances told him about the attractive investment scheme.

At first, Mishra didn't believe it, but then was told that he could earn a whopping Rs1 crore in just a few hours if he invests ₹70 lakh. The acquaintance even showed him proof of his own investment in the company. At this point, the aggrieved decided to go for the investment. He was then introduced to one Sunil Yadav and Samrat and subsequently 'invested' ₹70 lakh.

Mishra suggested three others to invest money

Expecting to shortly get a return of ₹1 crore, Mishra spent the entire day at the company's office in Malad. In the evening, the accused informed him that his money couldn't be transferred due to technical issues while assuring that the amount will be credited the very next day. However, they didn't keep their word and when the complainant tried to contact them, they went incommunicado.

Trouble mounted for Mishra as three others also lost their money, who had made 'investments' on his suggestion. Taking prompt action, the police arrested the quartet on September 7.