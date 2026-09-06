 Vasai-Virar Dahi Handi Accident: 13-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured, 16 Govindas Hurt
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Vasai-Virar Dahi Handi Accident: 13-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured, 16 Govindas Hurt

Sixteen Govindas were injured in separate accidents during Dahi Handi celebrations in the Vasai-Virar region after losing balance while forming human pyramids. In the latest incident, eight participants were hurt, including a 13-year-old boy who suffered a serious fracture near his ear. Authorities have urged organisers to strictly follow safety measures to prevent further accidents.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, September 06, 2026, 02:35 PM IST
Vasai-Virar Dahi Handi Accident: 13-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured, 16 Govindas Hurt
Vasai-Virar Dahi Handi Accident: 13-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured, 16 Govindas Hurt | PTI

Nalasopara: A total of 16 Govindas have been injured in separate accidents during the Dahi Handi celebrations in the Vasai-Virar region. The incidents occurred after participants lost their balance while forming human pyramids.

Multiple injuries reported

In the latest incident, eight people were injured while attempting to break a Dahi Handi.

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Among them, a 13-year-old boy suffered a serious fracture to the bone behind his ear. He was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital, where doctors are closely monitoring his condition.

Another person complained of severe chest pain following the accident.

The remaining injured participants were given primary medical treatment and later discharged from the hospital.

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Safety concerns raised

Despite safety arrangements during the celebrations, the injuries have raised concern among the families of the participants.

Authorities have instructed Dahi Handi organisers to strictly follow all safety guidelines and take necessary precautions to prevent further accidents.

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