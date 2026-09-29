Vasai-Virar Congress Protest Against SIR Process In Nalasopara, Demands Rollback And Action Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar |

Vasai: Alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is fraudulent and being carried out for the benefit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress party staged a protest on Monday in front of the Prant (Sub-Divisional) Office in Nalasopara. Protesters demanded the cancellation of the SIR process, the restoration of voters' rights, and legal action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Party Raises ‘Vote Theft’ Allegations Against Election Commission

​Raising objections to the functioning of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar regarding the special intensive revision process and allegations of "vote theft," the Congress party demanded his immediate resignation. Aggressive protests and rallies were organized by Congress across Maharashtra on September 28. Against this backdrop, the Vasai-Virar District Congress Committee staged a demonstration outside the Nalasopara Prant office on Monday, shouting slogans against the SIR process.

​Addressing the gathering, District President Captain (referred in article) stated that the right to vote is a fundamental right and proof of Indian citizenship, and depriving millions of people of this right is akin to treason. He alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is betraying the nation and working under the leadership of the Narendra Modi government to undermine India's democratic structure.

Demand For Resignation Of Chief Election Commissioner​

Congress leaders further asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are equally responsible for these actions and demanded that treason charges be filed against them as well. To register their protest, an effigy of Gyanesh Kumar wearing a mask was beaten with footwear and burned in the middle of the road.

​A large number of office-bearers and hundreds of party workers attended the protest. Key figures present included Dr. Dinesh Kamble (State General Secretary) ,Dominic D'Mello (State General Secretary, Rupesh Rodrigs (State Secretary), ​kiran Shinde (District General Secretary), Ratan Tiwari (Working President), Sandeep Kanojia, Kuldeep Vartak, Ashraf Ali, Arshad Dabre, Rafique Sheikh, Sajid Sayyed, Princely Ghonsalves, Raynold Lopes, Sanjay Meena, Bhimrao Petkar, and Wilfred D'Souza, among others.

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