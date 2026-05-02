Vasai-Virar Congress Demands FIR Against Dhirendra Shastri For Shivaji Maharaj Remarks; Seek Maharashtra Entry Ban

Vasai-Virar Congress Demands FIR Against Dhirendra Shastri For Shivaji Maharaj Remarks | File Pic

Vasai: The Vasai-Virar District Congress has launched a massive protest against Dhirendra Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, following his controversial remarks regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The party has submitted a memorandum to the Governor through the local Tehsildar's office, demanding that a criminal case be filed against him and that he be permanently banned from entering the state of Maharashtra.

Memorandum submitted to Governor

The backlash stems from a recent 'Dharmasabha' held in Nagpur. The event followed the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the 'Bharat Durga' temple by RSS Chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat. During his address, Dhirendra Shastri claimed that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj once placed his crown before Samarth Ramdas Swami and said, "I am tired now; I don't want to fight any longer."

This statement has sparked a wave of fury across Maharashtra, with various organizations and political parties condemning it as a distortion of history and an insult to the Maratha warrior king. In response, the Congress party has organized statewide demonstrations.

Statement sparks fury

On Tuesday, office bearers and workers of the Vasai-Virar District Congress gathered in large numbers to hold a protest, shouting slogans against Shastri.

They demanded Immediate registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Dhirendra Shastri for insulting a national icon and A formal state-level ban preventing his entry into Maharashtra to maintain social harmony and respect for historical figures.

The protest saw participation from several key figures and activists, including Mangesh Mhaske (Shiv-Premi activist)Prakash Patil (Senior Vice President, District Congress), Onil Almeida (District President), Nilesh Pendhari, Kiran Shinde, Wilfred D'Souza (Block Presidents)

Other leaders such as Rakesh Gonsalves, Bhimrao Pethkar, Princely Gonsalves, Raju Bhai, Mohan Gharat, Sebastian Correa, and Sunil Kumar Yadav were also present, along with a significant number of party workers.

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