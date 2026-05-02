Navi Mumbai: CIDCO’s 12.5 Per Cent Land Scheme Nears Completion With 98.44 Pc Allotment Done

CIDCO says the final phase of its long-delayed land distribution scheme for affected farmers is nearing completion | File Image

Navi Mumbai, May 2: CIDCO’s long-pending 12.5% land distribution scheme for project-affected farmers in Panvel, Uran and Navi Mumbai has reached its final stage, with 98.44% of land already allotted and the remaining 1.56% expected to be distributed soon.

CIDCO officials said steps are being taken to complete the process in the coming months and submit a final compliance report to the state government.

The scheme, pending for over three decades, has enabled thousands of farmers to secure their entitled land. A total of 12,269 landholders were eligible for allotment of 1,084.42 hectares, of which around 887.60 hectares have already been distributed.

Final phase of allotment underway

For Navi Mumbai’s development, land was acquired from 15 villages, including 28 in Panvel taluka and 29 in Uran taluka. To expedite distribution, CIDCO recently conducted a computerised lottery on April 9 for 1.12 lakh square metres of land across various nodes.

The remaining 16.82 hectares will be allotted through the final round of lotteries, after which leftover beneficiaries will be given a last opportunity to claim their share.

Following directions from the state government during the recent assembly session, CIDCO has accelerated the allotment process. Managing Director Vijay Singhal has instructed departments to ensure faster implementation.

Farmer scheme nears completion

“Efforts are underway to resolve long-pending issues, and all remaining beneficiaries will soon receive their due benefits. We aim to declare completion of the scheme shortly,” said a CIDCO official.

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The scheme had earlier faced criticism and protests from farmer groups over prolonged delays. However, officials said administrative intervention and renewed push from the government have now brought momentum to the final phase of distribution.

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