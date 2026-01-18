 Vasai-Virar Civic Polls 2026 Results: 23-Year-Old Pradipika Singh Becomes Youngest Corporator As BVA Retains Power
Vasai-Virar Civic Polls 2026 Results: 23-Year-Old Pradipika Singh Becomes Youngest Corporator As BVA Retains Power

The 2026 Vasai-Virar civic elections saw Bahujan Vikas Aghadi retain power for a third term with 70 seats. The highlight was the victory of 23-year-old Pradipika Singh from Ward 8(B), who became the youngest corporator, winning by over 4,000 votes.

Kirti Kesarkar
Updated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 02:42 AM IST
article-image
Pradipika Singh emerges as the youngest corporator in the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation elections as BVA secures a third consecutive term | File Photo (Representational Image)

The third general elections of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) held in 2026 have concluded with several historic milestones.

While the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) secured power for the third consecutive time with a clear majority, the election of 23-year-old Pradipika Singh has become the highlight of this year’s polls.

BVA dominance and key outcomes

The 2026 elections remained a major talking point due to BVA’s dominance with 70 seats, the BJP’s significant surge to 43 seats, the defeat of several high-profile former corporators, and the strategic alliance formed by Dhananjay Gawde and Vijay Patil with Hitendra Thakur.

Youngest winner in the house

Pradipika Singh, contesting on a BVA ticket from Ward 8 (B)—a general category seat reserved for women in the Vasai East highway belt—has emerged as the youngest corporator in the house.

In a closely contested battle, Singh polled 13,922 votes, defeating Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) candidate Kalyani Patil, who secured 9,889 votes. Singh won by a decisive margin of 4,033 votes.

Commitment to development

Speaking to the media after her victory, the young corporator credited the party’s grassroots connection for her success. “Bahujan Vikas Aghadi is not just a political party; it is a family. I have received this opportunity through the blessings of our party workers and leaders,” Singh said.

VVMC Elections 2026 Results: Hitendra Thakur’s BVA Retains Dominance With 71 Seats, Outpacing BJP...
article-image

She further highlighted the civic issues plaguing her ward. “While we were out of power, several issues like water scarcity and dilapidated roads remained unresolved. Now that BVA has regained power in the corporation, I am confident that these pending developmental projects will be fast-tracked,” she added.

