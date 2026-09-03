Vasai-Virar Civic Body Accused Of Diverting ₹23.50 Crore Meant For Dalit Settlements

Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation | IANS

Virar: The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has been accused of injustice towards Dalit settlements in Vasai taluka by allegedly diverting funds earmarked for their development to other civic works.

According to information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act by Pravin Jadhav, a total of ₹23.50 crore received between 2015 and 2026 for the development of Dalit settlements was allegedly spent on roads, drains, gardens and other development works.

The funds were allocated under the Urban Dalit Settlement Improvement Scheme, which is specifically intended to improve basic infrastructure in Dalit settlements.

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Alleged fund diversion raises concerns

Despite the availability of funds, several Dalit settlements continue to face problems related to basic amenities, internal roads, drainage, water supply and sanitation.

The alleged diversion of funds has sparked strong resentment among local residents.

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Residents demand restoration of funds

Dalit settlements in Vasai taluka continue to wait for basic development despite funds being sanctioned for their improvement.

Residents have demanded that the ₹23.50 crore allegedly diverted to other works be restored and made available again for the development of Dalit settlements.

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