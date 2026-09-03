Ganeshotsav Special: Tejas Express To Serve Ukadiche Modak To Passengers | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Passengers travelling on the Mumbai–Madgaon Tejas Express during Ganeshotsav will get a taste of Maharashtra's festive tradition onboard, with IRCTC planning to serve ukadiche modak to all passengers.

The special food offering will be available only during the Ganeshotsav period, adding a festive touch to the journey of thousands of chakaramanis travelling towards Konkan to celebrate the festival with their families.

The initiative will be implemented through IRCTC's catering and tourism division. Passengers travelling on train 22119, CSMT–Madgaon Tejas Express, and train 22120, Madgaon–CSMT Tejas Express, will be served the traditional steamed modaks.

The item will be offered as a special festive arrangement and will not form part of the train's regular menu.

Festive travel rush to Konkan

The move comes at a time when Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other parts of the state see a major movement of Konkan-bound passengers ahead of Ganeshotsav.

Thousands of people who live in Mumbai for work and business return to their native villages during the festival, leading to heavy rush at railway stations and increased demand for special trains.

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Modak tradition onboard

Modak has a special place in the Ganesh festival, particularly ukadiche modak, which is traditionally prepared as an offering to Lord Ganesha in Maharashtra.

For passengers heading to Konkan, the festive treat is also likely to evoke memories of celebrations and food prepared at home.

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Festive touch to train journey

With the Railways operating additional services to manage the seasonal rush, IRCTC's initiative seeks to add a festive element to the journey.

For many passengers, the modak served inside the Tejas coach will offer more than just a meal—it will bring a small taste of the celebrations waiting for them at home.

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