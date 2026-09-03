9-Year-Old Gets Gift Of Sight As The Divine Foundation Turns Birthday Into Hope | File Pic

Mumbai: Nine-year-old Mahinoor Ansari’s struggle with cataracts in both eyes could have left her without timely treatment, as her parents, daily wage workers from Bihar, could not afford the cost of surgery. But help arrived just in time, with donors having their birthdays coming forward to sponsor her treatment — turning what could have been an ordinary birthday celebration into a gift of sight.

"We celebrated birthdays by sponsoring a critical eye surgery that had been pending for years because of lack of funds. It was truly the joy of giving. Now our efforts are towards getting donors for the second eye of the child," said D. H. Subramaniam of The Divine Foundation.

Mahinoor was among three beneficiaries who underwent eye surgeries in a week as part of The Divine Foundation’s ‘Let’s Transform Lives’ and ‘Spread Happiness’ initiatives. The foundation has been encouraging members and trustees to mark their birthdays by extending support to people in need rather than limiting celebrations to personal milestones.

With support from Laxmi Charitable Trust, the foundation facilitated three eye surgeries during the week, along with essential assistance to the beneficiaries’ families.

Birthday celebrations turn into support

Mahinoor required urgent surgery for cataracts in both eyes. Her family’s financial condition had made it difficult for them to access the treatment.

"It was a challenge to mobilise support, but thankfully everything went smoothly as donors stepped in at short notice to fund the child’s surgery," said Trustee Sujatha Ranganathan.

The family was also provided with a ration kit and a school bag.

Another critical surgery was sponsored as part of the birthday celebrations of the foundation’s honorary trustee Shankar Patil.

His son Shantanu Patil represented him at the initiative and was accompanied by young brigade volunteer Sahil Jagdale.

Support for glaucoma patient

The second beneficiary, an 18-year-old girl, had been suffering from glaucoma since childhood. Her left eye had already undergone four surgeries, but her family could not afford another procedure.

With vision already lost in one eye, urgent surgery was required to protect the sight in her right eye.

The foundation, with support from Laxmi Charitable Trust, also provided a ration kit to the girl’s family.

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Giving beyond celebrations

According to the foundation, the week demonstrated how personal celebrations could be transformed into opportunities to provide essential medical care and support to families facing financial hardship.

“Three surgeries were completed in a week, and all the birthday celebrations included an element of giving back. That is what makes the celebrations truly special,” Subramaniam said.

For The Divine Foundation, the initiative is built around the idea that birthdays can be celebrated by giving others something far more meaningful than a conventional gift — the gift of sight, dignity and hope.

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