Bhiwandi Dahi Handi 2026: Lakhs In Prizes, Special Safety Plans For Govinda Teams | IANS

Bhiwandi: Bhiwandi is set to witness a high-energy Dahi Handi celebration this year, with the Kapil Patil Foundation announcing cash prizes running into lakhs of rupees for participating Govinda teams.

The organisers have also put special emphasis on safety, particularly for teams attempting taller human pyramids, with dedicated space, safety belts, ambulances and medical teams planned at the venue.

The annual Dahi Handi festival, being organised jointly by the Kapil Patil Foundation, Samanvay Yuva Pratishthan, Sanskar Pratishthan and late Kiran Deshmukh Mitra Mandal at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, will mark its 19th edition this year.

The details were announced by Sumit Patil, president of the Kapil Patil Foundation and corporator, in the presence of foundation member and Prabhag Samiti chairman Adv. Vaibhav Bhoir.

Separate zones for taller pyramids

According to Patil, as many as 148 Govinda teams, both large and small, participated in last year's event.

Taking into account suggestions from Govinda groups, organisers have decided to create a separate designated area for teams attempting eight- and nine-tier human pyramids.

For additional protection, two safety belts will be provided in the designated area. Special recognition has also been planned for the growing number of women Govinda teams, as well as teams arriving from rural and tribal areas.

These groups will be eligible for separate trophies and cash prizes.

Cash prizes announced

Bhoir said the main Dahi Handi prize has been fixed at ₹2.83 lakh.

Teams successfully forming five, six, seven and eight tiers will receive cash prizes of ₹5,000, ₹7,000, ₹10,000 and ₹50,000, respectively.

Safety arrangements have also been strengthened. Two ambulances and a medical team comprising doctors will remain stationed at the venue to respond to any emergency during the celebrations.

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Dahi Handi celebrations across Bhiwandi

The festive spirit is not limited to the Kapil Patil Foundation event. Several parts of Bhiwandi are also gearing up for Dahi Handi competitions offering cash prizes and attracting Govinda teams from across the city.

At Anand Dighe Chowk, the competition will be organised by Dharamveer Pratishthan under the leadership of Subhash Mane.

At Bhadwad Chowk, the event will be organised by Mahendra Samaj Kalyankari Sanstha under former MLA Rupesh Mhatre.

At Rajnoli Naka, the Mauli Group, led by Shiv Sena (UBT) taluka chief Karsan Thackeray, will host the celebration.

In Bhandari Chowk, Narpoli, Shivshakti Mitra Mandal will organise the event under BJP corporator Yashwant Taware.

Similarly, a Dahi Handi competition will be held at Anjurphata by Raj Mitra Mandal under MNS state vice-president D.K. Mhatre, while D.Y. Foundation, led by Dayanand Chorghe, will organise the event at Bapgaon.

With multiple venues, attractive cash prizes and participation from teams across the city, Bhiwandi is poised for a vibrant Dahi Handi season, while the organisers' emphasis on safety is expected to add an important layer of responsibility to the celebrations.

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