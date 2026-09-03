Ganeshotsav 2026: Palghar MLA Rajendra Gavit Directs PWD, Contractors To Complete Road Repairs Soon | File Pic

Palghar, Maharashtra: With Ganeshotsav approaching, Palghar MLA Rajendra Gavit on Thursday reviewed the condition of roads across the district and directed Public Works Department (PWD) officials and contractors to expedite repair works, fill potholes and ensure safe and smooth travel for citizens during the festive season.

The review meeting was held at the Government Rest House in Palghar and was attended by PWD officials and contractors undertaking road works across different parts of the district.

During the meeting, Gavit reviewed damaged roads, potholes, incomplete projects and concerns regarding the quality of ongoing road works. Pointing out that traffic movement increases considerably during Ganeshotsav, he instructed the concerned authorities to take immediate corrective measures to prevent accidents and inconvenience to commuters.

Road repair drive before festival

The MLA directed officials and contractors to prioritise the filling of potholes and repair of damaged stretches before the festival. He stressed that citizens should be provided with better and safer roads during the festive period.

Gavit also made it mandatory for contractors to install information boards at every ongoing road work site. The boards should clearly mention details such as the nature of the work, the contractor undertaking it, the concerned department and other relevant information, with an emphasis on improving transparency and public accountability.

While interacting with contractors, Gavit stressed the need to improve the quality of road works. He acknowledged that major contractors may face certain operational difficulties and said their concerns should also be understood and addressed.

At the same time, he advised contractors to respond to criticism through quality work rather than being distracted by public or political criticism.

“Instead of paying too much attention to what people say or the criticism directed at you, improve the quality of your work and let your work speak for itself,” Gavit said during the meeting.

Concerns over road quality

While noting that the quality of certain road works in the Palghar region was satisfactory, Gavit expressed strong dissatisfaction over the condition and quality of road works in Jawhar, Mokhada, Dahanu and Talasari.

He said that in several locations, the quality of road construction was extremely poor. Residents of remote and tribal areas were particularly affected by bad roads and required the concerned agencies to take the issue seriously.

Raising concerns specifically about road works in the Jawhar division, Gavit referred to allegations that bills had been generated in certain cases without corresponding work being carried out on the ground.

He also alleged that the same road was sometimes shown as being undertaken by multiple agencies, including the Zilla Parishad, PWD, NABARD and the Tribal Development Department, leading to concerns about possible irregularities and duplication of works.

Allegations and investigation demand

According to Gavit, allegations involving road work bills worth around Rs 110 crore have surfaced in the Jawhar division, with a major contractor also allegedly linked to the matter. He said he had raised his voice against the issue despite facing opposition from certain quarters.

The allegations and claims require a thorough investigation and appropriate action against those found responsible, he said.

Meanwhile, contractors present at the meeting also raised various operational concerns before the MLA. Some contractors expressed satisfaction that Gavit had heard their grievances and attempted to understand the challenges faced by them.

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Focus on coordination

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on coordinated efforts between the PWD and contractors to speed up road repair works ahead of Ganeshotsav and provide relief to citizens.

The key focus areas identified during the review included immediate pothole repairs, improvement in the quality of road works, completion of pending projects and greater transparency through mandatory information boards at construction sites.

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