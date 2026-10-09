Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Seizes 3 Tonnes Of Banned Plastic In Dhumal Nagar; Shopkeeper Threatens To Set Shop Ablaze

A municipal crackdown in Dhumal Nagar targeted two businesses allegedly storing prohibited plastic, prompting a tense confrontation during the inspection | AI Generated Representational Image

Vasai, October 9, 2026: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) launched a major crackdown on Friday against the use, storage and sale of banned plastic in the Dhumal Nagar area of Vasai East.

A municipal team raided two commercial establishments, seizing nearly 3 tonnes of banned plastic materials and levying monetary fines on the concerned traders as per regulations.

The operation was executed under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Prithviraj B.P., Additional Commissioner Sanjay Herwade and Deputy Commissioner Archana Dive, led by Chief Health Inspector, Nodal Officer and Ward Committee No. 9 Officer Avinash Gunjalkar. A 17-member team, including Health Inspectors Nitin Mhatre, Sandesh Jadhav, Yatin Dage and Aashish Paste, participated in the raid.

The team inspected Ambika Enterprises and Chamunda Stationery & Packaging, located in Dhumal Nagar. Upon finding substantial quantities of banned plastic at both shops, municipal officials confiscated the material.

Shopkeeper Threatens To Set Shop Ablaze

During the proceedings, one merchant became extremely enraged by the municipal action. He fetched a bottle of petrol, poured it inside the shop and threatened, "It is better to burn down the shop than to be ruined."

Recognising the gravity of the situation, municipal staff acted swiftly to restrain him and warned of police action. Local police were immediately alerted to the incident, causing temporary tension in the area.

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Officials conducting the drive made it clear that the crackdown against the use, storage and sale of banned plastic will continue with full intensity.

They emphasised that strict legal action will be taken against violators and that if shopkeepers attempt to stall official action using such threats, criminal charges will be registered against them.

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