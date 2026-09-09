Ganeshotsav 2026: VVCMC Announces Special Facilities, Ro-Ro Jetty For Ganesh Idol Immersion After MP Hemant Savara’s Push | FPJ/Representative Image

Palghar: Palghar Lok Sabha MP Dr. Hemant Vishnu Savara’s efforts to secure special facilities for Ganesh mandals ahead of the upcoming Ganeshotsav have yielded positive results.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On September 5, 2026, Dr. Savara had written to the Commissioner of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), seeking various facilities and administrative measures to ensure smooth arrangements for Ganesh mandals during the festival.

Taking prompt cognisance of his demands, the municipal corporation has announced several measures through an official circular.

As requested by MP Dr. Savara, the civic body has established an Disaster Management Office to facilitate immediate assistance to Ganesh mandals regarding permissions, traffic management and other administrative matters.

Two toll-free numbers — 18002673898 and 18002334353 — have been made available for assistance and complaints.

In response to Dr. Savara’s suggestion to appoint nodal officers for handling complaints and suggestions during Ganeshotsav, the municipal corporation has deployed officers and staff at various locations. They have been issued strict instructions to ensure effective implementation and prompt resolution of issues.

One of Dr. Savara’s key demands was to provide a Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) jetty to facilitate the immersion of large Ganesh idols and prevent difficulties faced by mandals during visarjan.

The civic administration has approved the facility and, in coordination with the Maharashtra Maritime Board and the police administration, has made arrangements for safe idol immersion.

The measures announced by the Vasai-Virar civic body following Dr. Hemant Savara’s follow-up are expected to provide significant relief to Ganesh mandals across the city. The arrangements are also likely to help reduce crowding, traffic congestion and inconvenience during the immersion process, ensuring a safer and smoother Ganeshotsav.