Mira-Bhayandar Ganesh Visarjan 2026: MBMC Prepares 24 Sites, Including 19 Artificial Ponds, With Safety And Eco-Friendly Measures | FPJ | Salman Ansari

Mira-Bhayandar: The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has made extensive arrangements for the smooth and safe immersion of Ganesh idols during Ganeshotsav. A total of 24 immersion locations have been prepared across the city, including 5 natural water bodies and 19 artificial ponds.

The civic administration has made special arrangements to ensure that the immersion process is carried out in a safe and environmentally friendly manner. Separate facilities have been created at the immersion sites, and arrangements have been made to handle a large number of household and public Ganesh idols.

To prevent accidents, devotees will not be allowed to enter the water directly. Trained personnel will carry out the immersion process. Police security, medical teams and ambulances will also be deployed at the immersion locations.

The civic body is also encouraging eco-friendly immersion practices. Official MBMC notices include guidelines for environmentally friendly idol immersion and a list of artificial lakes created for Ganesh immersion.

The administration has appealed to citizens and Ganesh mandals to cooperate with the authorities and follow the safety and environmental guidelines so that the festival can be celebrated peacefully and responsibly.