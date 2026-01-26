Vasai-Virar Celebrates 77th Republic Day With Patriotic Fervor

Palghar: The 77th Republic Day of India was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit by the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) on Monday, January 26, 2026. Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at the Municipal Corporation headquarters and all ward committee offices across the city.

Flag Hoisting Ceremony

At the VVCMC headquarters, the national flag was unfurled by Municipal Commissioner Manojkumar Suryawanshi (IAS). The ceremony included a salute to the national flag, singing of the National Anthem, State Song and Flag Song, along with the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution.

Dignitaries Attend Programme

The main Republic Day programme was attended by MLA Rajan Naik, former MLAs Hitendra Thakur and Kshitij Thakur, former First Mayor Rajiv Patil, Additional Commissioners Sanjay Herwade and Deepak Sawant, newly elected corporators, former corporators, representatives of various political parties, police personnel, teachers, students, journalists, municipal officers and employees, and a large number of citizens.

Commissioner’s Address to Citizens

Addressing the gathering, Suryawanshi thanked the citizens of Vasai-Virar for participating in large numbers and ensuring a peaceful and disciplined celebration of democracy during the recently concluded municipal elections. He noted that Vasai-Virar recorded the highest voter turnout among municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Commitment to Civic Development

He expressed confidence that the newly elected corporators and the municipal administration would work together to provide improved civic amenities and implement innovative development projects for the city. The Commissioner reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to delivering results through action and extended Republic Day greetings to all citizens.

City Decorated for Occasion

To mark the occasion, the Municipal Corporation decorated public gardens, lakes, major roads, squares and municipal offices with tricolour-themed illumination, patriotic decorations and selfie points. The extensive lighting and decorations created a festive atmosphere across the city.

Ward-Wise Cultural Programmes

Under the guidance of Suryawanshi, the Municipal Corporation also organized ward-wise patriotic cultural and awareness programmes at various public gardens. These programmes were conducted with the participation of school students, teachers and women’s self-help groups. Performances such as patriotic dances, street plays, speeches and songs received an enthusiastic response from citizens.

Special Programme at Achole Lake

A special programme held at Achole Lake under Ward Committee D was attended by the Commissioner along with his family. He appreciated the students for their impressive performances.

Promoting Patriotism and Talent

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner stated that the objective of organizing these cultural and awareness programmes was not only to foster patriotism but also to provide a platform for school students to showcase their talents and receive encouragement. He announced that all participating students would be awarded certificates, while those delivering exceptional performances would be honoured with special prizes.

Gratitude to Contributors

The Commissioner also expressed gratitude to the school teachers, women’s self-help groups, municipal officers and employees who contributed to the successful organization of the Republic Day celebrations.

