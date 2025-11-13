 Vasai-Virar: 250 Workers, Including NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) Leader, Join MNS Ahead Of Civic Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVasai-Virar: 250 Workers, Including NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) Leader, Join MNS Ahead Of Civic Polls

Vasai-Virar: 250 Workers, Including NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) Leader, Join MNS Ahead Of Civic Polls

Following the ward reservation announcements on November 11, parties and aspiring candidates have accelerated their campaign strategies and groundwork.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 12:12 AM IST
article-image
Vasai-Virar: 250 Workers, Including NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) Leader, Join MNS Ahead Of Civic Polls |

Vasai-Virar: With the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) elections approaching, political parties across the region have begun gearing up for the contest. Following the ward reservation announcements on November 11, parties and aspiring candidates have accelerated their campaign strategies and groundwork.

Major Induction Boosts MNS Strength in Vasai

In a significant political development, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) witnessed a major influx of new members in Vasai.

Around 250 workers, including John, the Vice President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar faction, officially joined the MNS, marking a boost to the party’s local base.

FPJ Shorts
ED Raids 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Involving Former Lodha Developers Director
ED Raids 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Involving Former Lodha Developers Director
Central Railway On High Alert After Bomb Hoax On Mahanagari Express; No Explosives Found
Central Railway On High Alert After Bomb Hoax On Mahanagari Express; No Explosives Found
SLC Confirms Sri Lankan Players' Request To Return Home After Islamabad Blast; Says Tour Will Continue
SLC Confirms Sri Lankan Players' Request To Return Home After Islamabad Blast; Says Tour Will Continue
Mumbai: CRMS Leaders Booked For Unlawful Assembly Over CSMT Protest That Disrupted Train Services
Mumbai: CRMS Leaders Booked For Unlawful Assembly Over CSMT Protest That Disrupted Train Services

The new members accepted the MNS flag during an induction ceremony led by Palghar District President Avinash Jadhav.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Kendriya Nair Samskarika Sangh Launches Global Nair Business Forum To Empower Youth...
article-image

Jadhav Takes Aim at BJP, Hints at Upcoming Alliance

Addressing the gathering, District President Avinash Jadhav sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging electoral malpractice.

“Elections are being conducted through vote theft, and time is being wasted. However, in this election, the public will teach them a lesson,” said Jadhav.
He further hinted that details regarding a possible MNS alliance would be announced soon, adding that party preparations are already underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vasai-Virar: 250 Workers, Including NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) Leader, Join MNS Ahead Of Civic Polls

Vasai-Virar: 250 Workers, Including NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) Leader, Join MNS Ahead Of Civic Polls

ED Raids 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Involving Former Lodha Developers Director

ED Raids 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Involving Former Lodha Developers Director

Central Railway On High Alert After Bomb Hoax On Mahanagari Express; No Explosives Found

Central Railway On High Alert After Bomb Hoax On Mahanagari Express; No Explosives Found

Mumbai: CRMS Leaders Booked For Unlawful Assembly Over CSMT Protest That Disrupted Train Services

Mumbai: CRMS Leaders Booked For Unlawful Assembly Over CSMT Protest That Disrupted Train Services

'Maharashtra Eyes Global Dental Tourism Boom,' Says Minister Prakash Abitkar

'Maharashtra Eyes Global Dental Tourism Boom,' Says Minister Prakash Abitkar