Vasai-Virar: 250 Workers, Including NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) Leader, Join MNS Ahead Of Civic Polls |

Vasai-Virar: With the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) elections approaching, political parties across the region have begun gearing up for the contest. Following the ward reservation announcements on November 11, parties and aspiring candidates have accelerated their campaign strategies and groundwork.

Major Induction Boosts MNS Strength in Vasai

In a significant political development, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) witnessed a major influx of new members in Vasai.

Around 250 workers, including John, the Vice President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar faction, officially joined the MNS, marking a boost to the party’s local base.

The new members accepted the MNS flag during an induction ceremony led by Palghar District President Avinash Jadhav.

Jadhav Takes Aim at BJP, Hints at Upcoming Alliance

Addressing the gathering, District President Avinash Jadhav sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging electoral malpractice.

“Elections are being conducted through vote theft, and time is being wasted. However, in this election, the public will teach them a lesson,” said Jadhav.

He further hinted that details regarding a possible MNS alliance would be announced soon, adding that party preparations are already underway.