Vasai Vegetable Market Turns Into Fashion Runway As Models Walk The Ramp Showcasing Fresh Vegetables | X - fpjindia

Vasai: For the past few days, several videos from Vasai have been going viral on social media. These videos showcase a unique fashion walk organised right inside the bustling vegetable market of Vasai West. The event was conducted by Vision Vogue Academy, featuring outfits designed by Carissa D'Bretto.

Fashion Meets Everyday Market Life

The core idea behind organising a fashion walk in Vasai’s vegetable market was to present a distinct, groundbreaking concept.

In India, a local vegetable market (bhaji mandai) symbolises simplicity and everyday life—a place visited daily by the common public. By holding the walk here, the organisers aimed to blend high fashion with everyday realism.

A group of youngsters in Maharashtra's Vasai turned a bustling vegetable market into an unconventional fashion runway, giving high fashion a desi twist. Walking confidently past vegetable stalls and curious shoppers, they showcased their creativity and budget-friendly style. Their unique fashion show has now gone viral, proving that you don't need designer outfits or luxury labels to make a style statement!🎥- unexplored_vasai/Instagram.#Vasai #Mumbai #Maharashtra #ViralVideo #DesiFashion — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 3, 2026

Designer Highlights Nature And Simplicity

Designer Carissa D'Bretto shared that while major global brands host their fashion ramps in exotic international locations, conducting a fashion show in a local vegetable market was an attempt to highlight nature, simplicity, and raw, authentic charm. She expressed immense joy at the viral response, noting that this was her very first attempt at such a concept.

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Academy Plans More Creative Fashion Projects

Vision Vogue Academy prepares models for top luxury global brands like Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Gucci. Headquartered in Andheri, Mumbai, a significant portion of the academy's team hails from Vasai. Since their journey originally started in Vasai, they chose the iconic local vegetable market for this creative experiment. D'Bretto added that they plan to explore more diverse and culturally rich locations across Vasai, Palghar, and beyond for future projects.

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