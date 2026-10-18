Durga Puja 2026: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates 10-Foot-Tall Maa Durga Art Using Fruits And Vegetables

Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates 10-Foot-Tall Maa Durga Art Using Fruits And Vegetables | X

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a unique 10-foot-tall installation of Maa Durga at Puri Beach using 32 varieties of fruits and vegetables, offering an artistic tribute to the Hindu goddess during Durga Puja 2026.

The installation stands out for its creative use of everyday produce to depict the revered deity. The artwork features 22 varieties of vegetables and 10 varieties of fruits, bringing together different colours, textures and shapes to create a striking representation of Maa Durga.

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Sudarsan Pattnaik's Unique Tribute To Maa Durga

Known for his distinctive artistic creations, Pattnaik has once again drawn attention with his latest artwork. He created a 10-foot-tall installation of Goddess Durga at Puri Beach. However, this is no ordinary artwork, as it features 22 varieties of vegetables and 10 varieties of fruits.

His latest installation combines creativity with devotion, presenting Maa Durga in a form that differs from conventional idols and traditional sand sculptures.

The use of fruits and vegetables adds a distinctive visual element to the installation, showcasing the artist's creativity and offering a unique tribute to the goddess.

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Durga Puja 2026 Celebrations

Durga Puja is one of India's most significant festivals, celebrated with grandeur, particularly in West Bengal and several other parts of the country. The festival commemorates Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

During the celebrations, devotees worship Maa Durga through rituals, prayers, cultural programmes and elaborate decorations.

Sudarsan Pattnaik Shares The Artwork On X

Sudarsan Pattnaik shared the artwork on his social media account on X and wrote, "Jai Maa Durga! 🙏🌺 A 10-foot-tall Sand Art installation of Maa Durga, crafted using 32 varieties of fruits and vegetables—22 vegetables and 10 fruits. A heartfelt offering to the Divine Mother. May Maa Durga bless everyone with strength, happiness, peace, and prosperity."