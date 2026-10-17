Vasai Tragedy: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Open Drain In Waliv Despite Father's Valiant Efforts To Save Him

Toddler (Representational image) | Canva

Vasai: A two-year-old boy died after falling into an open drain in the Waliv area of Vasai East on Saturday, raising concerns over public safety and uncovered drains. The deceased child has been identified as Ankush Shahdev Turiya.

According to a report by Marathi news portal ESakal, the incident occurred when the toddler accidentally fell into the drain while playing. On noticing what had happened, his father immediately jumped into the drain and pulled the child out.

Child Rushed To Hospital, Declared Dead Later

However, water had entered the boy’s nose and mouth, leaving him in a critical condition. His family rushed him to a municipal hospital in the Nagindaspada area of Nalasopara East for emergency treatment.

Despite the efforts to save him, doctors examined the child and declared him dead. The tragic incident has left the family devastated, while residents have expressed grief over the death of the toddler.

Open Drains Raise Public Safety Concerns

The incident has also brought the issue of open drains and the safety of residents in the area back into focus. Uncovered or inadequately secured drains can pose a serious risk, particularly to young children who may accidentally fall into them while playing.

Residents’ concerns are likely to intensify questions over whether adequate safety measures are in place around drainage infrastructure in the locality. Properly secured drain covers and safeguards around potentially hazardous areas are essential to reduce the risk of such accidents. Further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident and any action by the civic authorities were awaited.

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