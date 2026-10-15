Vasai Shocker: Newborn Baby Allegedly Sold For ₹40,000 After 17-Year-Old Gives Birth; Doctor, Middlewomen & Couple Booked, Hospital Sealed | Representational image

Vasai: A 17-year-old minor girl residing in the Nalasopara East area was in a relationship with a 22-year-old youth from the same locality, as a result of which she became pregnant.

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​Hospital Admission: After her mother came to know about this, she was admitted on Sunday to a private hospital named 'Surya' in the Santoshbhuvan area. The doctor at the hospital, Shaheen Shaikh, is accused of conducting the girl's delivery.

​After the delivery, Sulabha Nivari and Kajal Badgujar allegedly sold the newborn baby to a couple in Nalasopara for Rs 40,000, which came to light as a shocking revelation.

​Cases have been registered against the private hospital's doctor, the middlewomen, and the couple who bought the baby.

The main accused youth has been arrested, and the police have sealed the private hospital involved. Further legal action is underway with the assistance of the health department, and the police are conducting a deeper investigation into the entire matter.