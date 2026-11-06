Vasai Sanitation Workers Stage Protest Under Scorching Sun, Raise Demands Over Working Conditions | AI-generated, Representational image

Nalasopara: Sanitation workers of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation have been staging a protest in front of the municipal headquarters for the last two days over their pending demands. Tribal and female workers have been sitting on a dharna (sit-in protest) in the scorching heat. During this protest, two female workers felt dizzy and their health deteriorated.

Workers Demand Pending Statutory Benefits

The protesters stated that their demands regarding wages, provident fund (PF), gratuity and other statutory benefits are pending, even though these workers toil day and night to keep the city clean. However, since the administration is showing no concrete decision or necessary sensitivity on this issue, the workers have grown aggressive. Heavy police deployment has been arranged at the protest site, and the main entrance of the municipal corporation has been closed.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has expressed the expectation that justice should be served immediately to the female and tribal workers.

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Appeal For Support Across Political Parties

All political parties have been appealed to support this protest. The protesters have demanded that, forgetting party differences, support should be given to the rightful demands of the tribal sanitation workers, a meeting with the administration should be held immediately, and the workers' demands should be fulfilled. Workers participating in the protest expressed grief, saying, "The city is kept clean by our hands, yet our fundamental rights are being neglected."

Protest Raises Social Justice Concerns

It was clarified that this is not just an issue concerning workers, but is tied to the city's cleanliness, social justice and human dignity.

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