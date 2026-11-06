'We Will Not Tolerate Killing Democracy': Prakash Raj Urges Citizens To Join November 7 Anti-SIR Protest In Kochi | VIDEO

Actor Prakash Raj has appealed to citizens, students, young people and members of civil society to participate in a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls scheduled to be held in Kochi on November 7.

In a video message shared ahead of the demonstration, Raj urged people to come together and raise their voices to protect democracy. Calling for peaceful participation, he asked students, youth, representatives of various organisations and members of civil society to join the protest at Rajendra Maidan.

Emphasising the need for collective action, the actor said, "We will not tolerate killing democracy."

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The demonstration, organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has been titled 'Jantar Mantar in Kochi' and will begin at 4 pm. The party has called on people to participate under the slogan, 'Save Democracy! Cancel SIR!'

Prakash Raj Appeals For Public Participation In Anti-SIR Demonstration

In his approximately 60-second video appeal, Prakash Raj stressed the importance of citizens coming together to question the ongoing electoral roll revision exercise.

He urged students, young people, civil society members and representatives of different organisations to attend the demonstration peacefully and make their voices heard.

The actor's appeal comes amid growing political opposition to the SIR exercise, with opposition parties and activists raising concerns over the revision of electoral rolls and its alleged implications for voters' rights.

CJP To Hold 'Jantar Mantar In Kochi' Protest At Rajendra Maidan

The CJP announced the demonstration in a post on X, confirming that the protest would take place at Rajendra Maidan from 4 pm on November 7.

Activist Abhijeet Dipke and other party members are expected to participate. The party's media and south zone lead Vijay Mallangi and national secretary Aafreen Nawaz will also join the demonstration.

The Kochi protest marks the party's first major demonstration since several of its leaders were detained in Delhi on October 13 while attempting to organise an agitation against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR exercise at Jantar Mantar.

CJP Leaders Detained During October 13 Delhi Protest

CJP leaders, including Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, were detained by Delhi Police in connection with the October 13 demonstration.

Police alleged that the activists attempted to enter the Jantar Mantar area through private premises and violated conditions related to maintaining public peace. The site had reportedly been denotified as a designated protest location.

Das and Ranka were subsequently summoned by the Delhi Crime Branch in connection with the investigation and appeared before officials on Thursday.

After leaving the Crime Branch office, Ranka said the activists were cooperating with the investigation while asserting their right to peaceful demonstrations.

"Displaying the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar, or anywhere else including on a public road should not be considered a crime," he said, adding that they would continue to cooperate with the investigation.

The two activists were released from judicial custody on October 21 following an order by the Special Executive Magistrate court. They were directed to furnish personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each and submit written undertakings to maintain peace and abide by the law.

They also undertook not to organise protests at Jantar Mantar until the site was denotified in accordance with the law and to ensure that future demonstrations remained within the constitutional framework.

INDIA Bloc Leaders Hold Mega Rally Against SIR In Delhi

The upcoming Kochi demonstration comes amid wider opposition protests against the SIR exercise and alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

On Sunday, opposition leaders from the INDIA bloc gathered at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for a mega rally against alleged voter list irregularities and the revision exercise.

The rally was attended by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of facilitating alleged vote theft and said he would be removed from his post and jailed.

The Kochi protest is expected to add to the ongoing demonstrations against the SIR exercise, with the CJP urging citizens to participate under its call to save democracy and demand the cancellation of the revision exercise.