Vasai Rocked By Second Shooting In A Week As Tourist Opens Fire At Resort Party, Arrested | Representative Image

Vasai: Even as the city was reeling from the recent firing incident involving an industrialist in Valiv MIDC, another shooting incident has come to light in Vasai. A tourist allegedly fired shots into the air at a resort in Kalamb, Vasai, during a late-night party. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Arnala Coastal Police acted swiftly, arrested the accused, and registered a criminal case.

Bhiwandi Group’s Party Turns Reckless

According to police, the incident took place at Tulsi Resort, located in Kalamb near the Arnala coast in Virar (West). A group of tourists from Bhiwandi had arrived at the resort on Tuesday night for a party. During the celebration, one of the tourists, allegedly in a moment of excitement, pulled out an illegal country-made pistol and fired shots into the air.

A police patrol in the area heard the gunshots and immediately rushed to the resort. Initially, people present at the resort claimed that no such incident had taken place. However, during an inspection by senior police officers, empty bullet cartridges were recovered from the spot. A detailed investigation later confirmed that gunfire had indeed occurred.

Accused Is Bhiwandi Supplier, Aged 32

The accused has been identified as Sandesh Gurav (32), a building material supplier from Bhiwandi. Police said Gurav had come to the resort with his friends for a party.

Senior Police Inspector Satish Nikam stated that preliminary information suggests Gurav has been involved in other criminal cases in the past, and further investigation is underway.

Arnala Police have registered a case against the accused under the Arms Act, 1959 and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Gurav has been taken into custody.

Police are also investigating how the accused obtained the illegal pistol used in the firing.

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